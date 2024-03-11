Home

West Bengal

ED Summons 9 Acquaintances, Close Aides Of Shahjahan Sheikh Amid Sandeshkhali Row

ED Summons 9 Acquaintances, Close Aides Of Shahjahan Sheikh Amid Sandeshkhali Row

Summons have been sent to nine acquaintances and close aides of the TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, amid the ongoing Sandeshkhali Row, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Enforcement Directorate

New Delhi: Sandeshkhali village in West Bengal has been in the news for quite some time and the reason is unfortunate. The women of the village have been staging protests against the TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, accusing him of sexual assault. While after days of protest and a political battle between TMC and BJP, Shahjahan Sheikh has been arrested and is in judicial custody. In another latest update, summons have been sent by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to nine acquaintances and close aides of Shahjahan Sheikh. Here’s what we know so far…

ED Summons 9 People Close To Shahjahan Sheikh

As mentioned earlier, summons have been sent by the ED to nine acquaintances and close aides of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh amid the ongoing Sandeshkhali Violence. CBI has summoned nine persons of Sandeshkhali, including some close aides and acquaintances of the main accused Sheikh Shahjahan for questioning in relation to the attack on the ED officers case. They have been asked to appear at Nizam Palace, CBI office, Kolkata.

CBI has summoned nine persons of Sandeshkhali, including some close aides and acquaintances of the main accused Sheikh Shahjahan for questioning in relation to the attack on the ED officers case. They have been asked to appear at Nizam Palace, CBI office, Kolkata. — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024

Shahjahan Sheikh Sent To 4-Day CBI Custody

In another news, the Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court on Sunday sent suspended Trinamool Congress strongman and Sandeshkhali-accused Sheikh Shahjahan to four-day CBI custody in connection with the January 5 attack on the Enforcement Directorate team in Sandeshkhali. Earlier, on the directive of the Calcutta High Court, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Kolkata Police handed custody of Sheikh Shahjahan to the CBI. Issuing a contempt notice to the CID, the high court ruled on Wednesday that the case pertaining to the attack on ED officials be handed over to the CBI along with the custody of the prime accused, Shahjahan. The court further observed that state police played ‘hide and seek’ in the matter.

After reportedly being on the run for close to two months, the now-suspended TMC strongman was arrested by West Bengal Police on February 29.He was produced before the Basirhat court, which remanded him in police custody for 10 days. Apart from the attack on an ED team, which was out raiding his Sandeshkhali residence in connection with the alleged ration scam, Shahjahan is also accused of land grab, extortion and committing excesses on women along with his henchmen.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.