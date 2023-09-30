Home

Breaking News: Fire Breaks Out At Perfume Godown In Kolkata | Watch Video

Kolkata Breaking News: A massive fire broke out at a godown on Elliot Road in Kolkata on Saturday evening, police said. There is no report of any injury due to the blaze that erupted around 8.15 pm, they said.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames at the godown where perfumes and packets of potato chips were stored.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Fire broke out at a perfume godown in the Elliot Road area in Kolkata. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/VfjeLXUgaR — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2023

“We are trying to put out the blaze on a war footing,” an official of the fire department said.

More details are awaited.

