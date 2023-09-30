Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • West Bengal
  • Breaking News: Fire Breaks Out At Perfume Godown In Kolkata | Watch Video

Breaking News: Fire Breaks Out At Perfume Godown In Kolkata | Watch Video

Breaking News: Fire Breaks Out At Perfume Godown In Kolkata | Watch Video

Published: September 30, 2023 10:16 PM IST

By Gazi Abbas Shahid

Breaking News: Fire Breaks Out At Perfume Godown In Kolkata | Watch Video
Breaking News: Fire Breaks Out At Perfume Godown In Kolkata | Watch Video

Kolkata Breaking News:  A massive fire broke out at a godown on Elliot Road in Kolkata on Saturday evening, police said. There is no report of any injury due to the blaze that erupted around 8.15 pm, they said.

Trending Now

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames at the godown where perfumes and packets of potato chips were stored.

You may like to read

“We are trying to put out the blaze on a war footing,” an official of the fire department said.

More details are awaited.


Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>