PM Modi And Mamata Banerjee Likely To Meet At 5:30 PM TODAY In Kolkata Amid Sandeshkhali Row
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Jharkhand and will be visiting West Bengal as well, ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. PM Modi will be inaugurating developmental projects worth rupees thousands of crores and this visit to West Bengal is also crucial since it is amid the ongoing TMC vs BJP battle during the Sandeshkhali Row. In a major development, reports suggest that PM Modi will be meeting the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today in Kolkata. Here’s what we know so far…