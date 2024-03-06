Home

PM Modi Meets Victims Of Sandeshkhali, Heard Them Patiently Like A ‘Father Figure’

PM Modi who is in West Bengal, has met and interacted with the victims of Sandeshkhali. Here's all you need to know...

PM Modi interacting with women

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in West Bengal and has also addressed a rally of women, in Barasat, Parghanas 24 district of the state. The Prime Minister, in his rally, has condemned the sexual assault faced by the women of Sandeshkhali village and has also attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government for the ‘torture’ faced by the ‘women power’ of Sandeshkhali. Post the rally, PM Modi has met and interacted with the victims of Sandeshkhali and according to a Hindustan Times report, a BJP source has said that PM heard the women patiently and was like a ‘father figure’ to them.

PM Modi Interacts With Sandeshkhali Victims

As mentioned earlier, the Prime Minister has interacted with the women victims of Sandeshkhali. According to a report by Hindustan Times (HT), PM Modi has met and interacted with the victims of Sandeshkhali and as per the quote of a BJP source, “They put forward their ordeal and PM heard them patiently like a father figure. The victims were very emotional with the fact that PM understood their pain.”

PM Modi Condemns Sandeshkhali Violence Under TMC Govt

PM Modi has been addressing a rally in West Bengal, which is led by the Mamata Banerjee government. During this rally, the Prime Minister has strongly condemned the attack on women in Sandeshkhali; he has said that the storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of West Bengal. He said that whatever happened with women in Sandeshkhali is matter of shame and since whenever he faces any problem, sisters and mothers stand as a protective wall around him, ‘Nari Shakti’ will play pivotal role in decimating TMC in West Bengal.

‘Nari Shakti, The Power Of Viksit Bharat’

The Prime Minister further asserted that this huge program is proof of how BJP is making ‘Naari Shakti’ the power of ‘Viksit Bharat’. “On 9th January, BJP started the ‘Shakti Vandan’ campaign across the country. During this, interactions with lakhs of self-help groups were done across the country and today, in West Bengal there is a huge program organised for members of the self-help groups,” he said.

(Inputs from ANI)

