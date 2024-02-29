Home

Sandeshkhali Row: Shahjahan Sheikh Suspended From TMC For 6 Years Hours After Arrest

TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, the main accused in the Sandeshkhali Violence, has been suspended from the political party for six years. This step comes hours after Sheikh's arrest.

Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh

New Delhi: Sandeskhali village of West Bengal has been in the news for quite some time because women of that village have been protesting against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh, who they are accusing of sexual harassment and land-grabbing. The protests are being supported by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and now it has become a political battle between TMC and BJP. A few hours ago, the main accused, Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested and now, some time after his arrest, the leader has been suspended from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) party.

Shahjahan Sheikh SUSPENDED From Trinamool Congress

As mentioned earlier, the accused TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in the Sandeshkhali Row, who was arrested, has now been suspended by his political party, Trinamool Congress. In the latest development in the Sandeshkhali Row, Trinamool Congress has suspended Shahjahan Sheikh from the party fora a period of six years.

West Bengal Police Arrests Shahjahan Sheikh On Thursday Morning

Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by West Bengal police on Thursday morning in connection with allegations of ‘sexual assault and land grab,’ officials said. “Shahjahan was arrested from Minakhan in the North 24 Parganas district,” Minakhan SDPO Aminul Islam Khan told ANI. Shahjahan had been evading arrest by both state and central agencies for over a month.

Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district has been witnessing widespread protests against TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh this month as a section of women were seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by the TMC leader. A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Shajahan Sheikh and his close aides of “land-grab and sexual assault” under coercion. The arrest comes three days after the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice ordered to add Sheikh Shahjahan to the Sandeshkhali case.

On February 26, Calcutta HC Justice asked to issue a notice in the case and said, “There is no reason to not arrest him.” “Public notice shall be given in this case. There is no stay order in Sandeshkhali cases. There is no reason to not arrest him,” the Court said. Earlier, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had on February 23 raided nearly half-a-dozen locations in West Bengal including residences of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his close aides in connection with the alleged land grabbing case.

(Inputs from ANI)

