Section 144 Imposed, Internet Services Suspended in Bengal’s Sandeshkhali After Protest Turns Violent

With sticks and brooms in their hands, local women took out processions in different areas of Sandeshkhali as the protest intensified on the second day.

Kolkata: Section 144 was imposed and Internet services were suspended in in the Sandeshkhali area of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district after protests by locals, demanding the arrest of absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides, turned violent.

On Friday, the protests led by local women, demanding the arrest of absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides, rocked Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. With sticks and brooms in their hands, local women took out processions in different areas of Sandeshkhali as the protest intensified on the second day.

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal | Poultry and fish farms set on fire allegedly by villagers in Sandeshkhali. These farms were built on the land reportedly forcibly occupied by a TMC worker and his aide. pic.twitter.com/7UklYBrUNL — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

In the afternoon, Shajahan’s aide Shiboprasad Hazra’s house was vandalised and some furniture was torched, police said. A poultry farm in Zeliakhali belonging to Hazra was also set ablaze, they said.

Eight people were detained in connection with the vandalism, DIG (Barasat range) Sumit Kumar said. Addressing a press conference, Additional Director-General (Law and Order) Manoj Verma urged people not to take the law into their own hands.

“Investigation is underway into all complaints that have been lodged and action will be taken. At the same time, if someone takes up the law into their hands, the law will take its own course. The situation is at present under control,” he said.

The protesting women also staged a sit-in outside the Sandeshkhali police station for a few hours. They withdrew the demonstration around 7 pm, stating that it would resume on Saturday.

Shajahan went missing last month after a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that went to raid his house in the alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob.

The protesting women alleged that Shajahan and his “gang” captured swathes of land by force, besides sexually harassing them.

Meanwhile, Shajahan’s supporters also took to the streets, further adding to the tension. The TMC claimed that the BJP and CPI (M) were inciting the people to foment unrest in the area.

“There could have been discontentment against one or two TMC leaders in the area. The conspirators took advantage of that to foment trouble. It is an isolated incident, and people’s grievances will be addressed,” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

