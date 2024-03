Home

West Bengal

TMC Announces Candidates On 42 Lok Sabha Seats In West Bengal, Check Full List Here

TMC Announces Candidates On 42 Lok Sabha Seats In West Bengal, Check Full List Here

BREAKING NEWS: TMC Announces Candidates On 42 Lok Sabha Seats In West Bengal, Mahua Moitra To Contest From Krishnanagar

BREAKING NEWS: TMC Announces Candidates On 42 Lok Sabha Seats In West Bengal, Mahua Moitra To Contest From Krishnanagar

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced candidates of Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. As announced by CM Banerjee earlier, TMC will go solo in the Lok Sabha elections in west Bengal, ditching Congress which is a part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

#WATCH | Kolkata: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, “…Today, I will bring before you 42 candidates for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal.” https://t.co/6ys0ayDCkR pic.twitter.com/hyGsyORa9E — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

Notably, Abhishek Banerjee will contest the election and has been given a ticket from Diamond Harbour. TMC’s firebrand leader Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from Lok Sabha, has been given ticket from Krishnanagar. Former cricketer Yusuf Pathan has been fielded from Baharampur.

TMC announces the names of 42 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. Former cricketer Yusuf Pathan and party leader Mahua Moitra among the candidates. pic.twitter.com/vfmb7alfbx — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

Moitra had clinched victory in 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Krishnanagar seat in the Nadia district. She is going to contest from the same seat, after being disqualified from the 17th Lok Sabha in an alleged cash-for-query scam.

TMC Announces Candidates On 42 Lok Sabha Seats: Check List Here

• Alipurduar: Prakash Chikbarai

• Jalpaiguri Nirmal Roy

• Darjeeling: Gopal Lama

• Raiganj: Krishna Kalyani

• Balurghat: Biplab Mitra

• Malda Answer: Prasun Banerjee

• Malda South: Shanwaz Ali Rahman

• Jangipur: Khalilul Rahman

• Baharampur: Yusuf Pathan

• Murshidabad: Abu Taher Khan

• Krishnanagar: Mahua Maitra

• Ranaghat: crown jewel possessor

• Bangaon: Biswajit Das

• Barrackpore: Partha Bhowmik

• Dum Dum: Sougat Roy

• Barasat: Kakali Ghosh Dastidar

• Basirhat: Haji Nurul Islam

• Jayanagar: Pratima Mandal

• Mathurapur: Bapi Halder

• Diamond Habra : Abhishek Banerjee

• Jadavpur: Sayani Ghosh

• Kolkata South : Mala Roy

• Kolkata North : Sudeep Banerjee

• Howrah: Prasun Banerjee

• Uluberia: Sajna Ahmed

• Srirampur: Kalyan Banerjee

• Hooghly: Rachna Banerjee

• Arambagh: Mithali Bagh

• Tamluk : Devanshu Bhattacharya

• Kanthi: Good housekeeper

• Ghatal : Deepak Adhikari

• Jhargram: Kalipad Saran

• Medinipur: June Malia

• Purulia Shantiram Mahato

• Bankura: Arup Chakraborty

• Burdwan East: Dr. Sharmila Sarkar

• Burdwan Answer : Kirti Azad

• Asansol: Shatrughan Sinha

• Bolpur: Asit Kumar Mal

• Birbhum: Shatabdi Roy

• Bishnupur Sujata Mandal

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest West Bengal News on India.com.