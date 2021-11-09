Kolkata: In view of the Jagadhatri Puja celebrations, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has decided to lift the night curfew between 11 PM to 5 AM in Nadia and Hooghly districts. “On the occasion of the Jagadhatri Puja, restrictions relating to the movement of people and vehicles between 11 PM to 5 AM shall be relaxed on 12/11/2021 and 13/11/2021 for Nadia and Hooghly districts only”, a government order said.Also Read - 'Refer This Matter to CBI', Twitterati React After Prosenjit Chatterjee Tags PM, CM Over Cancelled Food Delivery

In the last 24 hours, West Bengal has reported 603 new Covid-19 cases, 120 less than the previous day’s figure, pushing the tally to 15,99,091.

A total of 14 people died due to the disease during the day, up from 11 on Sunday. The total number of fatalities thus rose to 19,240. The number of active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal was below 8,000 for the second consecutive day with 7899 cases. While 657 Covid patients recovered on Monday, 774 people were cured of the disease the previous day. The state’s recovery rate is 98.30 per cent. So far, 15,71,952 people have recovered in West Bengal.

Kolkata reported 149 new infections and North 24 Parganas 138. Of the 23 districts of the state, only these two reported a three-digit figure of new cases in the last 24 hours, it said. At least 11 districts registered a single-digit figure in the same period.

North 24 Parganas district accounted for four Coronoravirus deaths while three died in Nadia and one in the city. Since Sunday evening, 24,016 samples have been tested in West Bengal taking the total number of such tests to 1,94,93,518.