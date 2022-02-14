Breaking News: The West Bengal government has withdrawn the ban on incoming international flights effective from Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - West Bengal Permits Reopening of All Primary and Upper Primary Schools from February 16

However, international passengers either have to be fully vaccinated or go through an RT-PCR test within 72 hours from flight departure, an official statement reads.

Earlier in the day, the state government extended the ongoing lockdown restrictions till February 28. Night restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles, besides gatherings, have been reduced by an hour. It will now be in force from midnight to 5 AM, the order added.