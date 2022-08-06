Breaking News: A CISF jawan was killed, while several others were injured after another paramilitary jawan opened fire at the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Saturday evening, reported NDTV online. The accused CISF constable has been nabbed by the Kolkata Police, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights | HC Directs Delhi Govt To Ensure Strict Compliance With Senior Citizens' Welfare Law

As per initial information, the jawan fired at a police car, injuring several police personnel, including the driver of the vehicle. Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goel has reached the spot.

#WATCH | Continuous firing by CISF Constable from his AK 47 in the Indian Museum CISF Barrack situated at Kolkata’s Park Street. One died on spot, while another was injured. The constable who fired is still inside, Kolkata Police force deployed on spot pic.twitter.com/WqucNr0RJA — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

The museum, located in the heart of Kolkata, is an autonomous organisation under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Culture. The Central Industrial Security Force or CISF took over the armed security of the museum in December 2019.