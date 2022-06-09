Cooch Behar: An under-construction school building collapsed in Cooch Behar’s Kharija Kakribari area in West Bengal on Thursday. Soon after getting the information, the officials reached the spot and started the rescue operation. As per preliminary reports, no causality has been reported so far.Also Read - Reminisce The Past Or Relive The Youth At These Top 10 Tourist Places In India For Elderly Travelers

However, it was reported that three workers are feared trapped under the rubble. The fire brigade and disaster management teams are engaged in the rescue work at the spot. People at the spot said the workers trapped in the rubble are locals.

The building collapsed as the area has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the last two days. It is believed that this accident happened due to the use of low-quality construction material.

It was learned that the private school was built in the Sonari Kakharibari area of ​​Block No. 2 of Cooch Behar. The construction work was going on for a long time. The incident happened when around 15 to 20 laborers were working at the spot. During the construction work, a part of the building suddenly collapsed.