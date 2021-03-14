West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the candidate list of 27 names for the third phase and the list of 36 candidates for the fourth phase of West Bengal assembly elections. The saffron party has fielded singer-turned-politician Union Minister Babul Supriyo from the Tollygunge constituency, while Swapan Dasgupta is set to contest from Tarakeswar Assembly seat, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh announced. Also Read - Nandigram: How Things Stand In The Battle of The Election 2021

Besides, economist Ashok Lahiri will contest from Alipurduar, Rajib Banerjee from Domjur and Rabindranath Bhattacharya from Singur, MP Nisith Pramanik from Dinhata and actor Yash Dasgupta will contest from Chanditala. Also Read - Nandigram Incident Accidental: Election Commission Rules Out Attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The announcement was made in a press briefing where the BJP announced the candidate list for all 5 states that are headed for the crucial assembly polls in the upcoming months.

Here’s the full list of BJP candidates in West Bengal:

Earlier today, the BJP raised the issue of the state reeling under massive debt, putting the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government on the back foot weeks ahead of assembly polls. The BJP claimed the state is reeling under a debt of Rs 4.75 lakh crore, amassed during the last 10 years of the Trinamool Congress rule.

West Bengal will go to polls in 8 phases on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29, making it the longest ever polls in the state. Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal and counting of votes will be held on May 2.