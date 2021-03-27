Kolkata: The body of a BJP Worker has been found in West Midnapore (Paschim Medinipur) amid phase one polling for the West Bengal assembly election 2021, which is currently underway across 30 constituencies in the state. The poll panel has, however, said that the death is not related to “political violence”, News18 reported. West Bengal is voting in eight phases starting today i.e. March 27. Also Read - Assembly Elections Phase I Voting LIVE: Bengal Records 7.72% Voter Turnout Till 9 AM, Assam Sees Nearly 9% Voting in First 2 Hours

In a separate incident, two security personnel were injured in a firing incident at Satsatmal in East Midnapore, early morning today, ahead of voting for West Bengal polls. BJP’s district president Anup Chakraborty said, “Those associated with TMC trying to terrorise people in Argoal panchayat area.”

The state has been under the All India Trinamool Congress’ rule for the past 10 years and Mamata Banerjee is seeking a third straight term as chief minister in the crucial elections.

Notably, 730 coys of central forces including 92 for Bankura, 169 for Purba Medinipur, 139 for Paschim Medinipur, 186 for Purulia and 144 for Jhargram have been deployed for the first phase polling for West Bengal polling. The commission has also made arrangements for 2560 reserved Control Units, 2787 reserved Ballot Units and 3492 reserved VVPAT. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The first phase of polling is also underway for Assam. A voter turnout of 8.84% and 7.72% has been recorded till 9 am in Assam and West Bengal Assembly elections, respectively, the Election Commission of India said.