Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Government on Wednesday announced that there would be relaxation in night curfew on 17 and 18 March, in view of the Holi festival. "On the occasion of the HOLI FESTIVAL, restrictions relating to the movement of people and vehicles between 12 midnight to 5 AM as already relaxed for the night of 17th March 2022, shall also be relaxed for the night of 18 March 2022," the government order reads.