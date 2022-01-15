West Bengal Unlock Guidelines: The West Bengal government on Saturday relaxed the Covid guidelines in the state and allowed the wedding functions to continue with a maximum of 200 guests at a time. Issuing fresh guidelines, the state government said the local fairs or melas will be allowed in open spaces.Also Read - 5 Immunity-Boosting Yoga Asanas You Should Try at Home

In the order, the state government said that after a review of the current situation of Covid-19 pandemic and the concerns due to the new variant “Omicron”, the State Executive Committee of West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority recommended to continue with the current restrictions in force and allow graded relaxations as necessary. Also Read - Life Insurance Policy: Recovered From Covid? Wait Three Months To Buy New Policy

The West Bengal government said the restrictions, relaxation measures and advisory as already in force under the Disaster Management Act read with WB Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulations 2020, stand extended up to January 31, 2022.

The state government also mandated the wearing of masks, maintaining physical distancing. On the other hand the district administration, police commissionerates and local authorities have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the directives. Also Read - What if Your Child has OMICRON? WHO Expert Reveals Symptoms And Diet For Children

“Any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and under the Indian Penal Code,” the state government said in the order.

The order to relax the guidelines comes after the state election commission deferred elections to four municipal corporations in view of rising Covid cases.

Corona cases: West Bengal on Friday recorded 22,645 new COVID-19 cases — 822 less than the previous day — which pushed the tally to 18,63,697. Over 28 more COVID-related deaths were reported in the state since the third wave of the pandemic struck in December with the toll climbing to 20,013. However, the positivity rate dipped to 31.14 per cent from 32.13 per cent a day ago.

Kolkata recorded 6,867 fresh cases in the past 24 hours followed by North 24 Parganas at 4,018. Of the 28 fatalities, eight were reported in North 24 Parganas and seven in the city.

Bengal currently has 1,45,483 active cases, the bulletin said. As many as 72,725 samples have been tested in the state since Thursday, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,28,08,650.