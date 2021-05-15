Kolkata: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Saturday extended the lockdown till May 30. This comes a day after the state registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,94,802. The toll rose to 12,993 after 136 more people, including five eminent doctors, succumbed to the infection. Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy and his wife Krishna are among those who contracted the disease. Also Read - Unlock 4: Kolkata Metro to Resume Services on September 8, Lockdown Restrictions in West Bengal Extended Till Month End

