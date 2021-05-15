Kolkata: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Saturday extended the lockdown till May 30. This comes a day after the state registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,94,802. The toll rose to 12,993 after 136 more people, including five eminent doctors, succumbed to the infection. Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy and his wife Krishna are among those who contracted the disease. Also Read - Unlock 4: Kolkata Metro to Resume Services on September 8, Lockdown Restrictions in West Bengal Extended Till Month End
- All schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres will remain closed.
- All government and private offices and establishments shall remain closed.
- Essential emergency services will be allowed to function.
- Shopping complexes, malls, restaurants, salons, gyms, swimming pools will remain closed.
- Retail shops to remain open only till 7 am till 10 am.
- Sweets and meat shops allowed to remain open from 10 am to 5 pm.
- Medical shops and optical shops will remain open as usual.
- Metro services closed, local trains and buses will remain closed except for emergency essential service personnel.
- Private cars, taxis exempted from emergency essential services.
- Goods carrier to remain suspended except for medical and food services.
- All political, entertainment, cultural, religious gathering prohibited
- All industries and manufacturing units will remain closed except for food and medical supplies and medical packaging services.