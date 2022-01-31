Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Monday allowed schools to reopen for classes 8 to 12 from February 3 as the COVID pandemic situation improved in the state, reported news agencies.Also Read - Massive Fire Breaks Out At a Oil Factory in Rajasthan; 4 Including 3 Children Dead

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes will also reopen on that day. “We will decide on reopening primary schools later,” she said. Banerjee said the COVID-19 situation in the state has improved a lot, because of which certain relaxations are being given. Also Read - Tamil Nadu: 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Blaze at Fireworks Factory in Virudhunagar District; Rescue Ops Underway

On a different note, CM said she has blocked West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the microblogging platform Twitter. “I have been forced to block Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter. Everyday he was issuing tweets targeting and threatening govt officials as if we’re his bonded labourers,” Banerjee said. She accused the governor of threatening state chief secretary and director general of police. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out At Bengal Hospital's COVID Ward, One Patient Dead

(With inputs from agency)