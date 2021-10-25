School Reopening News: Despite the marginal increase in daily COVID cases, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that schools and colleges will reopen in the state from November 15.Also Read - Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Releases 'Special Entry Darshan' Tickets for Devotees, Here’s How to Book

Schools, colleges to reopen in West Bengal from November 15: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 25, 2021

Meanwhile, West Bengal continued to record an upward trend in Covid-19 infection for the fourth consecutive day after the Durga Puja festival last week, according to the state Health department bulletin released on Sunday.

The state reported 989 new cases on Sunday, higher than the previous day’s 974 cases. On October 22, 21 and 20, the number of fresh cases was 846, 833 and 867 respectively.

On Sunday, West Bengal registered 10 fresh fatalities due to coronavirus, two less than what the figure was on Saturday.

The new deaths took the toll to 19,055 while the state’s caseload has gone up to 15,86,455 on Sunday.