BSF Exchanges Sweets With Border Guard Bangladesh At Int’l Border On Republic Day

Republic Day: BSF exchanges sweets with Border Guard Bangladesh in west Bengal

Jalpaiguri: Jawans of Border Security Force exchanged sweets with soldiers of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on the occasion of 75th Republic Day on Sunday at Fulbari at the India-Bangladesh border on Friday.

