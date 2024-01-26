By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BSF Exchanges Sweets With Border Guard Bangladesh At Int’l Border On Republic Day
Jalpaiguri: Jawans of Border Security Force exchanged sweets with soldiers of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on the occasion of 75th Republic Day on Sunday at Fulbari at the India-Bangladesh border on Friday.
