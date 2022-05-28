Agartala: After a hiatus of over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Agartala-Kolkata bus service via Dhaka is set to resume from June 10. Tripura transport department principal secretary LH Darlong has written letters to Bangladesh’s Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian High Commission to the neighbouring country, apprising them of the proposed resumption of the international bus service. The bus facility on this route was suspended in March 2020 after the pandemic struck.Also Read - US Federal Deficit Totals $360bn in First 7 Months of FY2022

The Tripura government had initially planned to restart the bus service from April 28 but it was postponed owing to "some technical reasons," a transport department official said.

Details regarding Agartala-Kolkata bus service via Dhaka

Tickets for the bus service will be available at the Tripura Road Transport Corporation counter at Krishnanagar from June 1.

Passengers need to have a valid passport and visa to board a vehicle.

The fare from Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka will be Rs 2,300 per passenger, including travelling tax.

The fare will be Rs 1,000 from Tripura capital to Dhaka.

In a separate letter to the joint secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, state additional secretary S Chowdhury informed all concerned about the resumption of the cross border bus service.

Notably, the bus will cover a distance of around 500 km from Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka in around 19 hours. A train journey between the two destinations via Guwahati takes around 35 hours. The international bus service will benefit people amid soaring airfares and suspension of long-distance trains due to landslides in neighbouring Assam.