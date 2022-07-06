Kolkata: A bus service between Siliguri in northern West Bengal and Kathmandu in Nepal was flagged off on Wednesday. The service will benefit hundreds of Nepalese people who travel to Siliguri, Darjeeling and neighbouring Sikkim for livelihood. It will also boost tourism in the region, according to officials.Also Read - Monsoon Active Across India, Heavy Rain Predicted For Many States, Mumbai Flooded, Yellow Alert For Delhi

The distance between Siliguri and Kathmandu is 484.7 kms. It takes around 12 hours to travel from Siliguri to Kathmandu. Located on the banks of the Mahananda River and at the Himalayan foothills, Siliguri in Northern West Bengal is endowed with natural scenic beauty and attracts numerous tourists all year round. Darjeeling is at a 2 hours 30 mins drive from Siliguri, while Sikkim is another 5 hours away. According to Kathmandu check post, around 200-400 persons cross Indian-Nepal Border everyday. Migrants come to India in search of better earning opportunities.

The bus service was inaugurated at the Junction Bus Terminus by state Transport Minister Firhad Hakim. The bus, owned by the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC), will be run by a private agency. Tickets have been priced at Rs 1,500 and will be available at the Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus in the city. The 40-seater bus will be operated from Siliguri on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It will leave at 3 pm.

Hakim also said the West Bengal government is also planning a bus service from Siliguri to Bangladesh as well.

(With inputs from PTI)