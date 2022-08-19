Kolkata: For the very first time and in an very unprecedented move, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed journalist present in the courtroom to record the proceedings on their mobile phones while hearing the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam case in which TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s daughter Sukanya had to appear along with five others. Justice Gangopadhyay told the court, “For this hearing, I would allow journalists to use their mobile phones and record the court proceedings. I request that the proceedings not be live streamed on Facebook or anywhere similar but the reporters are encouraged to keep a video record of the proceedings today”.Also Read - Locals Show Shoes, Shout 'Chor, Chor' At TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal In CBI Court | Watch

Heated argument between Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay and lawyers

This led to an exchange of harsh words between the lawyers and the judge where one lawyer told the judge that "he shouldn't turn the courtroom into a bazaar".

Another lawyer tried to threaten the judge with an alleged "rumour" that reporters visit his chambers. "Yes, they come to my chamber" Justice Gangopadhyay said, "What's objectionable in that?".

As per the India Today report, Justice Gangopadhyay also told the lawyer, “I will call you by issuing a notice of contempt and then talk to you. I think there is evidence.” The lawyer then said, “I know how to deal with a judge”. And then the judge replied, “Yes, I also know how to deal with a person like you”.

Another lawyer opposing the judge stated in open court “I have seen you for six years, you have not passed a single judgment”. Justice Gangopadhyay retorted “Not passed a single judgment?! You have not read anything. You don’t know any facts.”

“Don’t show me your red eyes,” the judge warned the lawyers. “Videography will be done today, for these proceedings”.

West Bengal teacher recruitment scam case

The single-judge bench of Justice Gangopadhyay assembled at 3:00 pm to hear the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam case in which he had asked Anubrata Mondal’s daughter Sukanya to appear before the court along with five others.

The petitioners had alleged that people close to Anubrata Mondal, including his daughter had been given jobs as teachers. They also claimed that Mondal’s daughter Sukanya never visited the Kalikapur Primary School in Birbhum.

As per reports, Sukanya Mandal never physically visited the school of her appointment while the attendance register was sent to Mandal’s house to mark her presence.

Earlier the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 11 arrested TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal who is known to be a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in connection with the cattle smuggling case the next day of Janamashtami. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 5 had sent a notice to Mondal for interrogation in connection with a cattle smuggling case, sources said.

