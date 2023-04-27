Home

Calcutta High Court Orders NIA Probe Into Ram Navami Violence In Howrah, Dalkhola Districts

The high court's order came on BJP MLA Subhendu Adhikari PIL seeking an NIA probe into the violence on Ram Navami in West Bengal.

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered an NIA probe into the violence that broke out during Ram Navami in Howrah and Dalkhola districts and other parts of West Bengal this year.

A bench led by Acting Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam ordered state police to hand over case papers to the Central government so that NIA can commence its probe.

The court directed the state police to transfer all records and CCTV footage relating to the matter to the central government within two weeks.

Several vehicles were set on fire, stones thrown and shops ransacked as clashes between two groups broke out in the district.

A number of cars, including a few police vehicles, were damaged during the violence and the security personnel had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

Clashes were later reported from the neighbouring Hoogly district as well.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of allegedly trying to stoke communal tension during the procession. She alleged the BJP had hired goons from other states to orchestrate communal riots.

The BJP denied the allegations as “baseless” and accused the Mamata Banerjee government of appeasing Muslims and targeting Hindus.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.