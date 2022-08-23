Kolkata: Rajesh Chakraborty, a special judge, in a CBI court in Asansol, has claimed that he has received a letter, wherein he has been threatened with a false NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) case against his family members if TMC leader Anubrata Mondal is not released. This comes days after the special CBI court rejected Mondal’s bail plea in the alleged cattle smuggling scam and extended his custody with the central agency for four days till August 24. Describing Mondal as a “very powerful and highly influential person”, the CBI appealed for an extension of the TMC leader’s custody stating that he could “influence witnesses and tamper evidence if granted bail”.Also Read - You Haven't Passed Single Judgment: Lawyers Go Harsh As Calcutta HC Judge Allows Videography Inside Court

The judge has informed the matter to the High Court Registrar. In his complaint, the Rajesh Chakraborty urged the district judge in Paschim Bardhaman to take note of the development.

"With great anxiety, I do hereby forward to you a letter by one Bappa Chatterjee being addressed to the Officer in charge of this court threatening that if Anubrata Mondal is not released, my family members would be implicated in NDPS Case with commercial quantity. For that I pray before Your Honour to take note of the fact and transmit the same to the Ld, Registrar, Judicial Service, Appellate Side, Hon'ble Calcutta High Court", judge Chakraborty wrote to the district judge of Bardhaman, expressing shock and fear.

CBI Judge in Asansol gets threat letter, asking him to give bail to criminal Anubroto Mondal, failing which his entire family would be framed in NDPS case.

The judge has written to the District Judge and High Court.

Mamata Banerjee has been defending Mondal even after his arrest. pic.twitter.com/MDsPavxZwa — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 23, 2022

Taking cognisance of the development, BJP IT cell’s head Amit Malviya shared the judge’s complaint letter on social media platforms.