The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted raids at the premises of Vinay Mishra, Trinamool Youth Congress (TMYC) general secretary. “The CBI has conducted raids at various locations in Kolkata in connection with alleged cattle smuggling case. The raids conducted included the premises of Trinamool Youth Congress general secretary, Vinay Mishra,” according to an official statement by the CBI. Also Read - CBI raids 2 Kolkata premises in cattle smuggling case

“A look-out notice has been issued against Mishra as he continues to be absconding”, the statement added. Also Read - SSR Death Case Update: 'Intensive Probe Being Carried Out With Advanced Forensic Equipment', Says CBI

The CBI also raided residences of businessmen Amit Singh and Niraj Singh, who are siblings in connection of in connection with the ongoing investigation into the coal smuggling case. Also Read - Five TMC MPs Sends Memorandum to President Kovind Seeking Immediate Removal of Bengal Governor

It is alleged that illegally mined coal, worth several thousand crores of rupees, have been sold in the black market over several years by a racket operating in the western parts of West Bengal where the Eastern Coalfields Limited operates several mines.

Earlier, the CBI had arrested former Commandant, Border Security Force (BSF) in connection with an illegal cattle smuggling case.

On September 23, the CBI had filed a case against former Commandant of 36 BSF Batallion Satish Kumar and three others in connection with a case related to alleged cattle smuggling on the India-Bangladesh border.