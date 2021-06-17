New Delhi: A day after Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Twitter for not complying with the country’s new IT rules, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerje on Thursday said the Central government is trying to bulldoze Twitter as it can’t control the microblogging platform anymore in the country. Also Read - Twitter India MD Questioned by Delhi Police in Alleged Congress Toolkit Case on May 31: Sources

"Unfortunately, they (the Centre) can't control Twitter that's why they want to bulldoze them. Similarly, they can't control me that is why they are trying to bulldoze my government in West Bengal. They should stop this," Mamata said in a press conference.

Talking about the Centre assistance for the state after cyclone Yaas, the chief minister said that the Centre has not granted any financial help to the state after the cyclone.

“There is no political violence in West Bengal. We condemn violence. Political violence is a BJP gimmick. They should have gone to UP where the dead bodies are floating,” Mamata added.

On Wednesday, Ravi Shankar Prasad said Twitter has deliberately not complied with the country’s new IT rules, which has led to the US giant losing its intermediary status in India and becoming liable for users posting any unlawful content. Prasad also stated that Twitter has “deliberately chosen the path of non-compliance.” The minister mentioned that if any foreign entity believes that it can portray itself as flag bearer of free speech in India to excuse itself from complying with the law of the land, “such attempts are misplaced”.

“There are numerous queries arising as to whether Twitter is entitled to safe harbour provision. However, the simple fact of the matter is that Twitter has failed to comply with the Intermediary Guidelines that came into effect from the 26th of May,” he said in social media posts.

He posted a series of messages on Koo – Twitter’s homegrown replica – and then on Twitter itself, saying the US social media giant “was given multiple opportunities to comply with the same, however, it has deliberately chosen the path of non-compliance.”

The new IT rules, originally announced in February, are aimed at regulating content on social media firms and making likes of Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter more accountable to legal requests for swift removal of posts and sharing details on the originators of messages.

The Centre had on June 5 written to Twitter warning it of “unintended consequences” if it did not comply with the rules. Twitter did not immediately comment on Prasad’s tweets but it on Tuesday stated that it was keeping IT ministry apprised of progress of every step of the process.