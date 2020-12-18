New Delhi: The clash between Centre and the TMC government in West Bengal escalated after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) yet again summoned 3 IPS officers and asked them to report to the Centre by 5 PM on Friday. Citing COVID-19 pandemic, the TMC government, on the other hand, has again refused to send them, demanding a video meeting instead. Also Read - Ahead of Assembly Polls, Double Blow To Mamata Banerjee As Suvendu Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari quit TMC | Top Developments

In a letter to the Bengal government, the Union Home Secretary asked the state's Chief Secretary and police chief to attend a meeting at 5.30 pm today. In reply, the state government sought a video conference owing to the pandemic. The centre is yet to respond.

"GoI's order of central deputation for the 3 serving IPS officers of West Bengal despite the state's objection is a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954. This act is nothing but a deliberate attempt to encroach upon state's jurisdiction and demoralise the serving officers in WB. This move, particularly before the election is against the basic tenets of the federal structure. It's unconstitutional and completely unacceptable", tweeted Mamata.

Earlier last week, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal govt had refused to send the officials for a meeting with the Home Secretary when they were summoned over the law and order situation in the state after BJP president JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked.