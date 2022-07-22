Kolkata: Crime Investigation Department (CID) Bomb squad recovered 15 crude bombs in the Rustom Gumti area of North 24 Parganas on Friday. The bombs were later diffused in a closed paper mill. The news agency ANI reported.Also Read - Over 58,000 General Insurance Employees Demand Wage Revision, To Go On 2-Day Strike From July 27

West Bengal | CID Bomb Squad recovered 15 crude bombs in the Rustam Gumti area of North 24 Parganas. CID later disposed of the bombs in a closed paper mill. pic.twitter.com/ax88uiUggK — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2022

