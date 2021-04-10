Kolkata: The CISF firing in Cooch Behar, which led to the deaths of at least four people, has become the latest reason for TMC and BJP to exchange-traded barbs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in North Bengal’s Siliguri launched a scathing attack against the Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee for instigating violence. Banerjee, on the other hand, sought Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation, accusing him of directing the central forces to work on the behest of the government. Also Read - West Bengal Elections: EC Orders Adjournment of Polls at PS No. 126 in Sitalkuchi

The security forces also issued a statement saying the troops were first attacked by a mob. CISF has said that "5-6 miscreants have sustained fatal injuries" and "succumbed to injuries". In a detailed statement, the CISF has said, "… at around 0935 hrs, near Booth No 126, QRT( Quick Reaction Team) of CISF 567/C headed by Coy Commander Insp/E Sunil Kumar was attacked by a mob of miscreants about 50 to 60 in numbers while they were taking a round of area along with local police representative to clear public who was resisting voters from reaching polling booths."

CISF has said as chaos ensued, one child fell down and the mob started vandalising vehicles of the CISF team and attacked the personnel.

“QRT reacted in self-defence and fired six rounds in air to disperse the mob. Shri Deepak Kumar, DC Adhoc Comdt of 567 CISF reached the spot and pacified the mob. He then left,” said the CISF statement on the violence at the Cooch Behar polling booth.

A five-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress met with Election Commission officials on Saturday over the incident in Cooch Behar where a mob attacked security forces. According to the reports, chief minister Mamata Banerjee is also likely to address a press briefing over the issue.