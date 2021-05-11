New Delhi: At this time of coronavirus crisis, when researchers are yet to come up with any medicine for the deadly virus, a class 12 student from West Bengal has developed a mask which she claimed can kill the coronavirus. Meet Digantika Bose, a Class 12 student from Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district, who has invented this innovative mask. As per updates, this particular mask will be exhibited in Google’s Museum of Design Excellence in Mumbai. Also Read - Karnataka Reports 39,510 Fresh COVID Cases, 22,584 Discharges in Last 24 Hours

Speaking to India Today, Digantika said she has developed three chambers in her mask. Giving further details, she said that there is a negative ion generator that filters the dust particles in the air and when the filtered air enters the second chamber, it reaches the third one which is a chemical chamber containing a mixture of soap and water — which she said could kill the virus.

Saying that as soap water kills the virus, Digantika said when the air reaches the third chamber, the chemical solution has the potential to kill the virus.

In the similar manner, she said that if a Covid positive patient uses the mask, the air they exhale will go through a similar process and it can prevent the spread of the virus.

She further added that she has approached the state health department for trials on the mask and it could be a potential barrier against the spread of Covid-19. However, the mask is yet to be scientifically proven to kill the deadly virus.