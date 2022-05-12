Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said there is a need to create more districts in the state for expediting development work, but admitted that lack of workforce and infrastructure have been impediments in the expansion aim.Also Read - Cyclone Asani Weakens Into Deep Depression; Odisha, Andhra And Bengal Brace For Heavy Rainfall

Speaking at a meeting with West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) officers at the renovated Town Hall here, she said the area of the existing 23 districts is vast, and hence, there is a need to divide these and increase the number.

"Today, there are 23 districts, and there can be 46 districts in the future. Our neighbouring states have more districts,"she said. Banerjee also said there should not be any discrimination between IAS and WBCS officers.

“Just like IAS officers, we have started two additional increments for WBCS officers. The special allowance for district magistrates, additional district magistrates and sub-divisional officer would be the same. We have also decided to grant allowances of Rs 10,000 per month when their salaries hit the upper band,” she said.

Banerjee said the state plans to create 200 more posts for WBCS officers.

Lauding the service rendered by the WBCS officers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the chief minister said the state government has launched several policies for their career advancement.

“We are introducing a new policy to ensure that local youths get more opportunities (in civil services),” she said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also accused the Centre of not releasing funds to West Bengal.

“If the Centre doesn’t clear the dues, how would we carry out the development work? I came to know that the Centre has not released funds for the 100-day work scheme (MGNREGA) since December last year. The central government collects revenue from states and shares a small part of it,” Banerjee said.

Reacting to the chief minister’s allegations, senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha accused Banerjee of speaking “half-truth”.

“The West Bengal government has a habit of not providing the expenditure details of the funds released by the Centre. Moreover, it also uses funds meant for specific schemes in projects of other categories,” he said.