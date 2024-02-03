‘Vindictive Act’: CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Hemant Soren’s Arrest; Hits Out At BJP

Home

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has extended her support to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and condemned his arrest, calling him a “powerful tribal leader”. She said that Soren is her ‘close friend’ and his arrest is a vindictive act by BJP-led Central Government to disturb the popularly elected government in Jharkhand. “I strongly condemn the unjust arrest of Shri Hemant Soren, a powerful tribal leader. The vindictive act by BJP-backed central agencies reeks of a planned conspiracy to undermine a popularly elected government,” Mamata Banerjee said in an X post.

I strongly condemn the unjust arrest of Shri Hemant Soren, a powerful tribal leader. The vindictive act by BJP-backed central agencies reeks of a planned conspiracy to undermine a popularly elected government. He is a close friend of mine, and I vow to stand unwaveringly by his… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 2, 2024

