Condom Stuck On BJP Flag In West Bengal, Police Complaint Filed After Picture Goes Viral

The incident is currently being investigated by local authorities.

The incident took place at Shikarpur Tea Garden Depot of Jalpaiguri from where Alka Kujur is the BJP candidate.

Condom Stuck On BJP Flag: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are not on the best of terms as far as West Bengal is concerned. Now a fresh controversy has erupted in the state.

A condom was found dangling from a BJP flag in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri during a rally organised ahead of panchayat polls in the state. BJP Kisan Morcha District President Nakul Das filed a police complaint at the local police station. Following the complaint, the police took down the flag, and an investigation was also launched.

The incident took place at Shikarpur Tea Garden Depot of Jalpaiguri from where Alka Kujur is the BJP candidate. Alka Kujur has already lodged a complaint at Belakoba Chowki. The news of the incident spread like wildfire on social media platforms causing a commotion.

BJP Kisan Morcha District President Nakul Das has accused the ruling TMC of putting the condom on the saffron party’s flag, terming it an ugly act.

“I am predicting this based on their previous infamy when their (TMC Youth Wing) leader Sayani Ghosh dressed Shivlinga with a condom,” said Das.

The BJP claimed it to be a malicious act intended to defame the party and undermine its reputation. Party spokespersons condemned the act, stating that it was a deliberate attempt to tarnish the party’s image and create unnecessary controversy.

The incident is currently being investigated by local authorities to see if it was political sabotage or an attempt to draw attention to social issues related to sexual health and awareness.

Meanwhile, TMC leaders said that the event was an example of the BJP’s backward approach to delicate issues like sexual health and reproductive rights demanding a full inquiry and asking the BJP to address the larger issues the episode had brought to light.

“This is a deplorable conduct, and our party abhors it. They are attributing this incident to us, yet we haven’t done anything wrong. No flags should be torn down or have anything hung from them. We vehemently oppose this behaviour. I don’t think our party members did it,” said Nayan Basak, the Regional TMC President.

