New Delhi: With the TMC’s victory imminent in West Bengal, congratulations poured in for party president and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress scored a majority in the West Bengal assembly winning 148 of the 292 seats where polling was held. According to the Election Commission website, the party was also leading in 63 places. However, Banerjee lost to her former protege-turned-BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram by nearly 1,600 votes. Also Read - ‘V For Victory’: Mamata Banerjee to Stake Claim to Form Govt in Bengal at 7 AM Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mamata on her party’s win in the assembly polls and assured the Centre’s all possible support to the state government to fulfil people’s aspirations and also to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. “Congratulations to Mamata Didi for @AITCofficial’s win in West Bengal. The Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government to fulfil people’s aspirations and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic,” he tweeted. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Thanks People For Landslide Victory, Says Bengal Has Saved India

In another tweet, Modi said, “I would like to congratulate Shri @vijayanpinarayi and the LDF for winning the Kerala Assembly elections. We will continue working together on a wide range of subjects and to ensure India mitigates the COVID-19 global pandemic.”

I would like to thank my sisters and brothers of West Bengal who have blessed our party. From a negligible presence earlier, BJP’s presence has significantly increased. BJP will keep serving the people. I applaud each and every Karyakarta for their spirited effort in the polls. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

Congress president Sonia Gandhi called up Banerjee and congratulated her on phone, while many other chief ministers and leaders took to social media to extend their wishes.

“Congratulations @MamataOfficial didi for the landslide victory. What a fight! Congratulations to the people of WB,” tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was among the first to wish the incumbent Bengal CM.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also extended his best wishes to Banerjee. “Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory! Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the pandemic collectively,” Pawar said in a tweet.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet congratulated the people of the state for being “conscious” and hailed the workers’ efforts in defeating BJP’s “politics of hate”. “Hearty congratulations to the conscious public, the combative Ms. Mamta Banerjee ji and the dedicated leaders and activists of TMC, who defeated the politics of hate of BJP in Bengal! This is a befitting reply given by the public to the insulting sarcasm ‘Didi O Didi’ by a woman from the BJP,” he said.

प. बंगाल में भाजपा की नफ़रत की राजनीति को हराने वाली जागरुक जनता, जुझारू सुश्री ममता बनर्जी जी व टीएमसी के समर्पित नेताओं व कार्यकर्ताओं को हार्दिक बधाई! ये भाजपाइयों के एक महिला पर किए गए अपमानजनक कटाक्ष ‘दीदी ओ दीदी’ का जनता द्वारा दिया गया मुँहतोड़ जवाब है। # दीदी_जिओ_दीदी pic.twitter.com/wlnUmdfMwA — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 2, 2021

PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet, “Congratulations to @MamataOfficial @AITCofficial @derekobrienmp on their splendid victory today. Kudos to the people of West Bengal for rejecting disruptive & divisive forces”.

TMC national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien described it as a “momentous” day for India and West Bengal. “An emotional day after fighting the world’s most destructive force, MO-SHA’s BJP. Filthy campaign aided by agencies and shameless EC. A momentous day for India and Bengal. It is understandable that we are euphoric but we also know that during #COVID we have to celebrate responsibly,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)