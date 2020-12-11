West Bengal Assembly Elections 2020: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday condemned the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda in Bengal. Talking to the media, Chowdhury said, “It is a declaration of the broken down situation of law and order in West Bengal. We condemn it.” While he condemned the attack on Nadda in Bengal, the Congress MP also questioned the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of India as well. Also Read - BJP Convoy Attack: 'Don't Play With Fire,' Governor Tells Mamata, Asks Her to Apologise For 'Chaddha, Nadda' Comment

When asked whether President's rule should be imposed in West Bengal, Chowdhury said that declaring President's rule in West Bengal is a matter which is to be decided by the Government of India.

Stones rained in a torrent shattering windscreens of vehicles as the convoy of BJP chief J P Nadda came under attack by alleged TMC supporters in West Bengal on Thursday, leaving several people injured. An angry Nadda called the attack "unprecedented" and alleged the state has slipped into "complete lawlessness and goonda raj".

West Bengal governor Dhankhar accused the state administration of failing to act in spite of his alerting the chief secretary and the director general of police. The governor tweeted that he had intimated the state administration, at 8.19 am and 9.05 am on Thursday, of the possibility of the collapse of law and order during a BJP meeting at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district.

“Concerned at alarming reports of anarchy and lawlessness @MamataOfficial indicating ruling party harmads on rampage at BJP President Convoy and political police @WBPolice in support,” the governor wrote.

“Am sure they have immunity and protection of political police with administration extension of political outfit,” Dhankhar wrote, adding “Events indicate total abdication of lawful authority.”