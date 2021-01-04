West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Congress party on Monday constituted a 4-member committee in the poll-bound state of West Bengal to hold talks with Left parties regarding seat-sharing and joint programmes. Senior Congress leader and West Bengal party chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will lead the committee. Also Read - BJP's Sovan Chatterjee to Lead Roadshow in Kolkata Despite Being Denied Permission By Police

"A committee has been constituted to hold talks with the Left parties regarding seat-sharing and joint programmes for the West Bengal assembly elections. The committee members are Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Abdul Mannan, Pradip Bhattacharya and Nepal Mahato," the grand old party said on Monday.

Earlier, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had announced that the Congress has formally approved its electoral alliance with the Left parties for the assembly elections in West Bengal. "Today the Congress high command has formally approved the electoral alliance with the Left parties in the impending election of West Bengal," Chowdhury said on Twitter earlier.

The Left and Congress did not contest the Lok Sabha elections in Bengal together. The two parties are also pitted against each other in Kerala. The West Bengal assembly elections are due by March-April next year.