West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Hours after the BJP released the list of 57 candidates, the Congress on Saturday night released its first list of candidates for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 which is starting later this month. The Congress has named 13 candidates in the first list for the first two of the eight-phase polls.

Earlier in the day, BJP released its first list of 57 candidates for the West Bengal assembly polls and fielded Suvendu Adhikari against Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram.

Furthermore, former Indian cricketer Ashoke Dinda and ex-IPS officer Bharati Ghosh are among the BJP candidates for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

Complete list of Congress candidates for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

With this the BJP has announced candidates for all but three of the 60 seats which will go to polls in the first two of the eight-phase elections to be held between March 27 and April 29.

This time, West Bengal will hold polls in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2 along with four other states.

Notably, the Congress is contesting West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 in alliance with its long-time rival the Left and has said it will beat both the ruling Trinamool Congress and a formidable BJP.