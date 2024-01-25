Home

Congress Says THIS On Mamata Banerjee As Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Enters West Bengal

This statement by the Congress holds a lot of significance as on Wednesday Mamata Banerjee announced that her party would fight the Lok Sabha polls alone in the state.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Enters West Bengal: The Congress party is undertaking the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which was started in the North-Eastern state of Manipur on 14 January, has entered the state of West Bengal on Thursday. As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has entered Bengal, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has expressed hope that the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will join the yatra and be a part of it as she and her party Trinamool Congress (TMC) too wants to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. “We especially want CM herself to come, even if that is for 10-15 minutes,” said Jairam Ramesh while talking to news agency ANI adding that that Mamata Banerjee is an “experienced and energetic leader” of the country and they respect her.

“I have said that TMC is an important pillar of the INDIA bloc which comprises 28 parties. Mamata Banerjee is an experienced and energetic leader of the country, a tall leader. We respect her. Everyone knows that she holds a special place and identity in the politics of our country. I am very confident that she too wants to defeat the BJP, we also want the same. We will fight together. We will make the INDIA bloc successful. That is our duty,” he said.

This statement by the Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka holds a lot of significance as on Wednesday Mamata Banerjee announced that her party would fight the Lok Sabha polls alone in the state.

When asked about the possibility of Mamata Banerjee joining the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in West Bengal, Ramesh said, “She had been invited. Mallikarjun Kharge had written a letter to her and also sent her an email. Our leaders, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, all of them want leaders from TMC to come and participate in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. We especially want CM herself to come, even if that is for 10-15 minutes, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will have more impact.”

The India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is the coalition of 28 opposition parties that was formed to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we alone will defeat the BJP,” Mamata has said.

Earlier, reacting to the lodging of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi said on Thursday that he (Sarma) can keep registering FIRs against Rahul Gandhi but the grand old party will continue with its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to unite the country.

