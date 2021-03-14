Kolkata: Nandigram assembly constituency is set for a high-octane battle as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to contest from the seat against her former protege and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. This will be the first time that the two seasoned politicians will cross swords in the high-profile East Midnapore constituency, which is considered as the nerve centre of TMC supremo’s farmland agitation, that helped her to storm to power in 2011. She had created history by bringing down the curtain on the 34-year-old Left Front regime in Bengal. Also Read - Nandigram Incident Accidental: Election Commission Rules Out Attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

What was the 2007 Nandigram agitation?

In 2007, the then Communist Government of West Bengal had forcibly acquired farmland at Nandigram for a special economic zone (SEZ) project, underwhich the then Buddhadeb Bhattacharya government was planning to build a chemical hub. The move triggered a massive protest and an undeclared emergency in the region. A total of 14 people lost their lives after violent clashes erupted between the agitators and the police.

Mamata Banerjee and her All India Trinamool Congress party noted the issue, and the slogan Ma Mati Manush (Mother, Motherland and People) was coined in their election campaigns. Later, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) exonerated the Buddhadeb Bhattacharya government of responsibility for the shootings.

Nandigram Vidhan Sabha Constituency: What Happened in 2011, 2016?

The constituency is considered as a strong turf of Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. In 2011, Firoja Bibi of TMC had bagged the seat by defeating her nearest rival Paramananda Bharati of CPI. In 2016 elections, Suvendu Adhikari (former Trinamool Congress leader) had bagged the seat. He had defeated Abdul Kabir Sekh of CPI.

2011 West Bengal legislative assembly election

2016 West Bengal legislative assembly election

Suvendu’s Open Challenge to Mamata

Earlier this year in January, while addressing a massive rally at Nandigram, Banerjee sprang a surprise when she declared that she will contest the assembly elections from Nandigram. Earlier the TMC supremo had stated that if possible, she would contest from both Bhawanipore and Nandigram. “Nandigram is my elder sister and Bhawanipore is my younger sister. I will give a strong candidate from Bhawanipore also, in case I don’t fight from that seat,” she had said. Later, Suvendu Adhikari had dared the chief minister to contest the upcoming assembly polls only from Nandigram, the seat held by him before he switched over to the BJP. Taking up the challenge, Mamata on March 6 announced that she has decided to contest from only Nandigram in the assembly polls.

West Bengal Election 2021: All You Need to Know

West Bengal will go to polls in 8 phases on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29, making it the longest ever polls in the state. Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal and counting of votes will be held on May 2. In the first phase of polling in West Bengal, elections will be held in 5 districts and 30 assembly seats. The districts include Purulia, West Midnapore Part I, Bankura Part I, East Midnapore Part I and Jhargram. In the second phase of polling, elections will be held in 4 districts and 30 assembly seats. The districts include Bankura Part II, East Midnapore Part II, West Midnapore Part II and South 24 Parganas Part I.

In the third phase of polling, elections will be held in 3 districts and 31 assembly seats. The districts include Howrah Part I, South 24 Parganas Part II and Hugli Part 1. In the fourth phase of polling, elections will be held in 5 districts and 44 assembly seats. The districts include Howrah Part II, South 24 Parganas Part III and Hugli Part II, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. In the fifth phase of polling in West Bengal, elections will be held in 6 districts and 45 assembly seats. The districts include North Pargana Part I, Darjeeling, Nadia Part I, Kalimpong, East Bardhaman Part I and Jalpaiguri. In the sixth phase of polling in West Bengal, elections will be held in 4 districts and 43 assembly seats. The districts include North Pargana Part II, Nadia Part II, East Bardhaman Part II and Uttar Dinajpur.