New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday termed the alleged firing by the Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) outside a Cooch Behar polling booth a ‘genocide’. “This is a genocide. They sprayed bullets. They could have shot on the leg or below the knee but every bullet hit them in the neck or chest area. The CISF has no idea about controlling mobs and they are trained for industrial areas”, Mamata said addressing a presser in Siliguri ahead of phase V voting in the state. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Seeks Amit Shah's Resignation Over Cooch Behar Firing, Accuses Central Forces of Working At BJP's Behest

She also lambasted PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling them incompetent. “It’s an incompetent government with incompetent Prime Minister and Home Minister. They are coming here daily to capture Bengal. You are welcome, nobody has stopped you but make people happy rather than threatening them. You get people killed by central forces and later issue them a clean chit,” she said.

The TMC supremo also talked to the families of the deceased via video call and promised that she will visit Cooch Behar on April 14.

#WATCH | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to the families of people, who had died in a firing incident at Cooch Behar, over a video call during her press conference in Siliguri "I will come to meet you on April 14," she told them pic.twitter.com/NIHbn0CCnz — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

Earlier on Saturday, four people were killed as central forces opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals, who ‘attempted to snatch their rifles’ near a booth in Sitalkuchi constituency in North Bengal when polling was underway.

Following the incident, the EC yesterday ordered the adjourning of the poll in PS 126 of Sitalkurchi AC, Cooch Behar based on an interim report from Special Observers. The poll panel has also barred the entry of any political leader in the Cooch Behar district for the next 72 hours.