Kolkata: The Election Commission of India on Saturday released a press statement over the Cooch Behar firing incident. The poll panel said that the firing incident at a polling booth in Cooch Behar’s Sitalkuchi assembly seat took place after locals attacked security personnel due to a “misunderstanding”. According to a India Today report quoting a press statement released by the Election Commission, the poll panel said that the voting process was going on “smoothly” at booth number 126 under Sitalkuchi assembly seat when a young boy named Manik Md was sick and was in the vicinity of the polling booth, and two-three local women were taking care of him. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Seeks Amit Shah's Resignation Over Cooch Behar Firing, Accuses Central Forces of Working At BJP's Behest

Seeing this, the CISF jawans present inquired about the boy’s health. They also asked the locals if they would like to send him to the hospital in a vehicle of the local police that was nearby. Also Read - CISF Issues Clarification Over Cooch Behar Firing, Says Mob of 150 Attacked Troops, Action In Self Defence

“However, some other local people thought that the boy was beaten by the CISF personnel, and as a result of such a misunderstanding a few people present there raised hue and cry and assembled nearly 300-350 villagers, including some women with household equipment that could hurt someone brutally,” the statement said. Also Read - Assam Assembly Elections 2021: EC announces Re-polling at 4 Booths in 3 Constituencies on April 20

It added that due to this “misunderstanding”, the agitated mob attacked the CISF personnel who were detailed at the polling booth with “deadly equipment”.

“But the QRT vehicle was also attacked by the unruly mob and it was damaged severely. On being attacked, CISF personnel fired in open air to disperse the crowd and take control of the situation without causing any injuries to anyone. However, it did not deter the mob. Faced with no other alternative, to save their lives and government property like EVM and other polling materials, the CISF personnel opened fire. As a result, four persons who got bullet injury succumbed to their injuries at the local hospital,” the EC statement added.