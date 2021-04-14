New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met the kin of those killed in CISF firing during the fourth phase of assembly elections in Cooch Behar and asserted that her government will launch a probe to bring justice to the victims, reports news agency PTI. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Sits on Wheelchair & Keeps Herself Busy by Painting at Dharna Against EC | Watch Video

Banerjee said that she could not meet the next of kin of the deceased earlier due to a 72-hour ban on entry of political leaders in Cooch Behar, where four persons were gunned down by CISF personnel, who fired in "self defence", on April 10. "Our inquiry will track everyone responsible for the cold-blooded killing and ensure they are punished as per law," she said.

Banerjee said she will also ensure justice for the family of Ananda Burman, an 18-year-old first-time voter who was shot dead outside a polling booth in the same district.

(With inputs from PTI)