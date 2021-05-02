West Bengal Cooch Behar Uttar Election Result Updates: The counting of votes began at 8 AM on May 2. Now the game has changed, as, according to the latest numbers on the Election Commission website, BJP’s candidate Sukumar Roy has taken over TMC by 0.28%. Finally, Sukumar Roy won this seat. Also Read - ‘V For Victory’: Mamata Banerjee to Stake Claim to Form Govt in Bengal at 7 AM Tomorrow

BJP is at 46.68%, while Trinamool Congress candidate Binay Krishna Barman is at 46.4%.

Cooch Behar Uttar is the assembly constituency that comes under the Koch Bihar district. It is one of the 294 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Constituencies. West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 for Cooch Behar Uttar was held on April 10 and the results will be declared on May 2.

Nagendra Nath Roy (AIFB), Binay Krishna Barman (AITC) and Sukumar Roy of BJP are the key candidates contesting from Cooch Behar Uttar constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

17.00 IST: Who will win? BJP’s candidate Sukumar Roy has taken over TMC by 0.28%. BJP is at 46.68%, while Trinamool Congress candidate Binay Krishna Barman is at 46.4%.

13.45 IST: Trinamool Congress candidate Binay Krishna Barman is leading by 49% (30,642 votes), while BJP’s candidate Sukumar Roy has 27,544 total votes so far.

12.25 IST: TMC’s Binay Krishna Barman leading by 49 percent

09:20 IST: Initial trends show that Sukumar Roy of BJP is leading. Anil Chandra Roy of SUCI(C) is currently in the second place.

08.00 IST: Counting of votes has begun in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar Uttar.

07.00 IST: In 2016, Nagendra Nath Roy of All India Forward Bloc won the seat by defeating Parimal Barman from All India Trinamool Congress with a margin of 12293 votes. In 2016, the Cooch Behar Uttar assembly seat had 2,57,835 registered voters. Of the, 1,34,798 were male and 1,23,035 were female voters. 1.0% of votes were casted for NOTA.