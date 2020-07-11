New Delhi: The iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata is all set to join the fight against coronavirus pandemic after the Kolkata Police wrote to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), requesting it to allow five blocks of the stadium to be used as quarantine centres with immediate effect for its police personnel. Also Read - West Bengal Containment Zones: Find Full List of COVID Hotspots in Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Purulia, South 24 Parganas Here

In a letter to CAB president Abhishek Dalmiya, the Kolkata Police Commissioner's office said, "Kolkata Police is in urgent need of a large accommodation for setting up makeshift quarantine centres for Kolkata Police personnel with immediate effect".

"It is requested that the space under the gallery of blocks E, F, G, H and J with provision of kitchens inside Eden Gardens stadium may kindly be provided on temporary basis free of cost to Kolkata Police for the said purpose", the letter further said.

West Bengal: Kolkata Police wrote to Abhishek Dalmiya, President of Cricket Association of Bengal requesting him to allot five blocks of Eden Gardens for setting up makeshift quarantine centre for Kolkata Police Personnel with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/1uX7mjOLZ2 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020

Notably, with a capacity of 80,000, Eden Gardens is currently the second-largest cricket stadium in India and was the largest cricket stadium in the country for several years before it was overtaken by the recently-inaugurated Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, which has a seating capacity of more than a lakh. Eden Gardens is also the world’s third-largest cricket stadium, after Sardar Patel Stadium and Australia’s Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), respectively.

The Kolkata Police, meanwhile, has thus far reported nearly 550 positive cases of coronavirus. Of these, over 400 have already recovered.

On Friday, West Bengal recorded a spike of 1,198 new positive cases and 26 deaths. The state’s overall COVID-19 count has thus spiked to 27,109, including 17,348 discharges (522 on Friday), 8,881 active cases, and 880 deaths.