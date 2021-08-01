Kolkata: In great news for Kolkata residents, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is planning to start doorstep coronavirus vaccination for people above 80-years-old and those above 60 years with a serious illness. KMC officials will start visiting old and ailing residents of the city to vaccinate them, its chief Firhad Hakim said.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State Makes RT-PCR Report Mandatory For People Coming From Kerala. Deets Inside

Many Kolkata residents, who are above 80 years, and those over 60 years and have a serious illness, could not travel to COVID vaccination centres, the KMC official said.

"This is an initiative to vaccinate those who are old and cannot move out of their homes. We have spoken to the state health secretary and arranged for the same," he added.

These people will be considered for vaccination during the special drive, Hakim said.

According to the rules devised, KMC workers would visit the residences of a citizen only if all other family members are vaccinated. The family members can go to the nearest vaccination centre and get the names of any old and ailing person registered for ‘vaccination slot at home’.

After examining the certificate, the medical officer will book a slot depending on the vaccine availability. Beneficiaries will have to submit a photocopy of the Aadhaar, PAN, voter card at the time of booking a slot.

The process would start very soon, Hakim added.