West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the Coronavirus pandemic is not over yet and people need to be careful. “COVID-19 has changed its forms & become more dangerous. Though the number of cases has decreased in West Bengal, we need to remain cautious. UK has imposed lockdown once again. Hence, we need to keep in mind the seriousness of the issue,” Mamata Banerjee said. Also Read - Explained: Here's Why Coronavirus Vaccine Dry Run is Critical

While addressing an administrative meeting in Birbhum district on Monday, Mamata directed the officials to remain on guard against a new strain of coronavirus. Also Read - Chinese Citizen Journalist Jailed For Four Years For Coronavirus Reporting

At least two persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata after returning from UK on December 21. It was the last flight from London to have arrived in Kolkata before India suspended all flights from UK from December 23. Also Read - 11 Differently Abled Couples Tie Knot at Mass Wedding in Udaipur, Take Pledge to Say No to Dowry | See Pics

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 16,88,18,054 samples have been tested up to December 27 with 7,15,397 samples being tested on Sunday. The 279 new fatalities include 66 from Maharashtra, 29 from West Bengal and 25 from Kerala. The 1,47,901 deaths reported so far in the country include 49,255 from Maharashtra followed by 12,069 from Tamil Nadu, 12,062 from Karnataka, 10,453 from Delhi, 9,598 from West Bengal, 8,306 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,094 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,299 from Punjab.