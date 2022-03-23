Kolkata: A day after eight people were charred to death in Bengal’s Birbhum district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assures all possible help from Centre to book the culprits. In a statement, PM Modi said he hoped that the state government would take strict action against the culprits and added that those who encourage such criminals should not be forgiven too.Also Read - Birbhum Violence Case: Ensure Witnesses Are Protected, Install CCTV Cameras At Crime Scene, Says Calcutta HC

"I express my condolences over Birbhum violence in West Bengal. Whatever help is needed to book culprits, I assure all possible help from Centre to the state. I hope that the state government takes strict action against culprits, and those who encourage such criminals should not be forgiven too," PM Modi said.

#WATCH | I express my condolences over Birbhum violence, WB. Whatever help is needed to book culprits, I assure all possible help from Centre to State. I hope state govt takes strict action against culprits, & those who encourage such criminals should not be forgiven too: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/AEXKAew4JP — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022

Also Read - MHA Seeks Report From Bengal Govt on Birbhum Violence, Governor Dhankhar Calls Incident 'Arson Orgy' | Key Points

The statement from the Prime Minister comes hours after the Calcutta High Court directed CFSL Delhi to immediately collect necessary materials for forensic examination at Bogtui village in Bengal’s Birbhum district, where at least eight people were charred to death in the suspected fallout of a TMC panchayat official’s murder.

Earlier in the day, the HC also asked the West Bengal government to file a report in the case before it by 2 PM on Thursday, when the matter will be taken up for hearing again.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava, taking up a suo motu petition and a set of PILs, ordered that CCTVs be installed at the crime scene in the presence of district judge, Purba Bardhaman, and recordings be done until further orders.

The bench, also comprising justice R Bharadwaj, directed a team of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi to visit the place of incident and collect samples for examination without any delay.

In the meantime, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators of violence in Birbhum district. She added that she would on Thursday visit Bogtui village, where houses were set on fire shortly after a village panchayat deputy chief was murdered, to take stock of the situation.

Describing the incident as “unfortunate”, she said, “It was an attempt by the BJP, Left and the Congress to malign her government and added that strict action will be taken against all those responsible for the Birbhum incident, irrespective of their (political) colour.

“We have already removed the (police) Officer-in-Charge, the SDPO and other senior officers. The DGP is in the district since yesterday,” she underlined.