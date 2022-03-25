Kolkata: At a time when Birbhum district is reeling under violence after the killing of a panchayat official earlier this week, crude bombs were on Friday found in 5 buckets from Margram in the same district. However, police filled the buckets with sand and water to prevent the bombs from exploding.Also Read - Birbhum Violence Case: Autopsy Report Reveals Victims Were Thrashed Before Being Burnt Alive | 10 Points

The recovery of the bombs comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the police to conduct special raids to seize all bombs, arms, and ammunition produced illegally in the state. Also Read - Bengali Actor Abhishek Chatterjee Dies at Home After Refusing to go to Hospital, Mamata Banerjee Tweets

It must be noted that Margram is just 10 km from Bagtui, where 8 people were charred to death after their houses were set ablaze following the death of deputy Panchayat chief Bhadu Sheikh. Also Read - Birbhum Violence: No One Will Be Spared, Says Mamata Banerjee; Accuses Opposition of Defaming Bengal

However, reports of crude bomb recoveries have also been reported from Keshpur in West Midnapore.

Earlier in the day, the CBI filed cases in connection with the killing of eight people in Birbhum district, shortly after the Calcutta High Court directed the central probe agency to take over investigation into the case.

A team of CBI officials from Kolkata will on Friday night reach Bogtui village, where miscreants had on March 21 set 10 houses on fire, killing at least eight people including women and children, and begin its probe on Saturday, a CBI official told PTI.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the CBI to take over the investigation into the case from the state police and submit a progress report before it on the next date of hearing.

Moreover, a Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CSFL) unit of the CBI also visited the site of crime to collect evidence. “We cannot say much right now. We are here to collect samples as part of our investigation,” a member of the CFSL team said.

Meanwhile, arrested TMC leader and former Rampurhat block-1 president Anarul Hossain claimed that he had surrendered before police.

“I surrendered before the police after ‘didi’ (TMC chief Mamata Banerjee) instructed me to do so,” Hossain said while he was being taken to a court.