Cyclone Sitrang: Rains threats loom large over West Bengal which may dampen Kali Puja and Diwali festivities in large parts of the state. Heavy rain and wind gusts up to 100 kmph are likely to hit the coastal areas of West Bengal by Monday. The IMD has warned that heavy rain will occur in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Nadia on October 25.

The Met Department in a bulletin said, cyclone Sitrang is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rain in coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas, and heavy rainfall in East and West Midnapore on Monday, while Calcutta, Howrah and Hooghly are likely to receive moderate rain on Monday and Tuesday.

Calcutta, Howrah, Hooghly and West Midnapore are likely to be affected by winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph on Tuesday, and 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph on Monday.

The Calcutta Municipal is all geared to tackle any situation that may arise owing to the impending cyclone in the metropolis. All pumping stations have been activated and arrangements have been made for shifting residents from dilapidated buildings to local schools or community halls.

The IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea as wind speed over sea areas will reach 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph in the north Bay of Bengal.

It advised the suspension of ferry services in Sunderbans and water-bound tourist activities at the seaside resort towns of Digha, Mandarmoni, Shankarpur, Bakkhali and Sagar on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has also increased its preparedness to tackle the threat from the cyclone.

The IMD has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall (7-11cm) at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur and Puri till Monday morning.

It also warned of heavy rainfall at one or two places over Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, and Cuttack from Monday morning to Tuesday morning.

(With inputs from PTI)