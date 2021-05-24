New Delhi: The Kolkata Port will suspend all shipping movements from May 25 in the wake of cyclone Yaas, a senior official said on Monday. Kolkata Port Trust chairman Vinit Kumar said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas: Odisha Police Readies More Than 800 ODRAF Personnel To Tackle Approaching Storm| PICS Inside

Entering of ships will be halted from Tuesday morning, while cargo handling will be stooped at 2 pm and workers will be shifted to safety, he said. The movement of goods-carrying vehicles on the port roads will be halted at 6 pm.

The Kolkata Port is taking several measures in the wake of the warning issued for the cyclone, which is likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha along the West Bengal border around Wednesday noon.

Control rooms have been set up at Kolkata Dock System and Haldia Dock Complex, Kumar said.

“We are continuously monitoring the situation. Control rooms at KDS and HDC are being manned by senior officers since May 21. Tugboats and launches will be available for any emergency,” he added.

Mamata Banerjee Takes Stock of Disaster Management Preparedness:

On Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee reviewed the Disaster Management preparedness with regards to the impending Yaas cyclone with all senior officers of relevant Central & State agencies along with DMs & SPs. The NDRF, ICG, NCMC and Indian Army also have sprung into action to ensure there is no loss of life when the cyclone makes landfall.

The Chief Minister took to twitter to ensure the people of the state that proper measures will be taken to safeguard the lives of those at risk to the incoming cyclone Yaas.



